Assam-Meghalaya Border Firing: Violence in Two States, Assam CM for CBI Probe

Fresh violence erupted in the border areas of the two states on Wednesday even as the Assam Chief Ministers requested a probe by CBI.

AGENCIES / WEB DESK

The Assam government on Wednesday decided to hand over the investigation into the firing incident along the Assam-Meghalaya border to CBI even as fresh violence erupted in the border areas of the two states. At least two vehicles — one in Mukroh village and another in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong — were also set ablaze by a mob.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said he was also in favour of a probe by central agencies. A team of Meghalaya ministers will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to seek a central agency probe into the matter.

Reacting to violence that claimed six lives in a village along the Assam-Meghalaya border, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that police could have shown more restraint before firing bullets to quell the mob.

We advised Police to restrain use of lethal weapons while dealing with civilian population. SOPs for Police as well as Forest personnel will be prepared to deal with such situation. All police station in charges will be properly sensitised on such matters. 3/3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 23, 2022

“Tuesday’s incident has nothing to do with the Assam-Meghalaya border issue. It was a result of a fight between two parties. Some locals and forest guards engaged in fighting which ultimately led to the incident. The loss of six lives is really unfortunate,” he said.

Moreover, the police team could have shown more restraint, the chief minister added.