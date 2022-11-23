FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Nov 2022 11:48:08      انڈین آواز

Assam-Meghalaya Border Firing: Violence in Two States, Assam CM for CBI Probe

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Fresh violence erupted in the border areas of the two states on Wednesday even as the Assam Chief Ministers requested a probe by CBI.

AGENCIES / WEB DESK

The Assam government on Wednesday decided to hand over the investigation into the firing incident along the Assam-Meghalaya border to CBI even as fresh violence erupted in the border areas of the two states. At least two vehicles — one in Mukroh village and another in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong — were also set ablaze by a mob.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said he was also in favour of a probe by central agencies. A team of Meghalaya ministers will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to seek a central agency probe into the matter.

Reacting to violence that claimed six lives in a village along the Assam-Meghalaya border, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that police could have shown more restraint before firing bullets to quell the mob.

“Tuesday’s incident has nothing to do with the Assam-Meghalaya border issue. It was a result of a fight between two parties. Some locals and forest guards engaged in fighting which ultimately led to the incident. The loss of six lives is really unfortunate,” he said.

Moreover, the police team could have shown more restraint, the chief minister added.

  • Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, whose party is an ally of the BJP, in a tweet tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, said Assam police and forest guards “entered Meghalaya and resorted to unprovoked firing”.
  • On its part, Assam Police officials claimed that the truck was intercepted by a forest department team and a mob from Meghalaya had later attacked the forest guards and policemen from the state, which led to firing by the Assam side to bring the situation under control.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے پچاس سال مکمل

شعبے کے زیر اہتمام افتتاحی تقریب ، مذاکرہ ، مشاعرہ اور نمائش ...

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart