Assam: Main culprit of question paper leak incident Kumud Rajkhowa surrendered

AMN

The main culprit of the question paper leak incident Kumud Rajkhowa surrendered in Assam on Friday. He surrendered this afternoon at Lakhimpur Sadar police station. He was absconding after a police investigation found his involvement in the question paper leak scandal of the ongoing matric examination.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) rescheduled General Science and Modern Indian Language papers. Director General of Police G P Singh said that so far police arrested 27 culprits including 13 juveniles from various places and investigation is on. Mr. Singh mentioned that the police have also established the chain of leakage.

Meanwhile, protests continued in the state against this incident.