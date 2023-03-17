इंडियन आवाज़     17 Mar 2023 08:41:07      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Assam: Main culprit of question paper leak incident Kumud Rajkhowa surrendered

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The main culprit of the question paper leak incident Kumud Rajkhowa surrendered in Assam on Friday. He surrendered this afternoon at Lakhimpur Sadar police station. He was absconding after a police investigation found his involvement in the question paper leak scandal of the ongoing matric examination.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) rescheduled General Science and Modern Indian Language papers. Director General of Police G P Singh said that so far police arrested 27 culprits including 13 juveniles from various places and investigation is on. Mr. Singh mentioned that the police have also established the chain of leakage.

Meanwhile, protests continued in the state against this incident.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ترکیہ کے زلزہ زدہ علاقوں کا دورہ

افتخار گیلانی زلزلے کی تباہ کاری اور اس سے پیدا شدہ ہنگامی ...

ڈاکٹر سیدنا مفضل سیف الدین، امیر جامعہ، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ منتخب

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے کورٹ(انجمن) کے اراکین نے ڈاکٹر سیدنا مف ...

گؤشالوں کی اقتصادی صلاحیت کو بہتر بنانے کی تجویز

اے ایم اینمویشی ہندوستان میں روایتی کاشتکاری کے نظام کا ایک ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart