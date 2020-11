AMN

The Education department has launched an Aadhaar enrolment drive for nearly 70 lakh students in Assam. A total of 66 thousand 133 schools are to be covered under this process. The drive will cover all government and private school students aged between 6 and 18 years.

All the Deputy Commissioners and Principal Secretaries in 6th schedule districts have launched the free Aadhaar enrolment campaign in their respective districts. The drive is expected to be completed by March next year.