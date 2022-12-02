Assam: Indian Army conducts a rally for Veterans and their family members at Rangia Stadium

AMN

Indian Army conducted a rally for Veterans and their family members at Rangia Stadium on 02 Dec 2022, showing its commitment towards the veterans, veer naris, widows and their families. The rally was a success and attracted more than 2400 ex-servicemen and their dependents from the 13 districts of Lower Assam.

Lt Gen R P Kalita, GOC-in-C–C , Eastern Command addressed the participants through a pre-recorded video message and expressed his gratitude on their contribution to the nation and assured continued support of the Indian Army to the veterans. The Chief Guest for the event was GOC, Gajraj Corps, Lt. Gen. D S Rana. Many other military & civil dignitaries were present on the occasion to interact with the veterans and their dependents.

The rally with its motto of “Hamesha Apno Ke Sath” was aimed at reaching out to maximum veterans and families of old colleagues in order to help in resolving their problems regarding various issues related to welfare schemes, medical provisions and job placements.

The event started with felicitation of Veer Naris and Veer Matas. 26 Veer Naris and Veer Matas were felicitated. In addition, 35 infirm and differently-abled veterans were given mobility eqpt; 28 dependents were provided with customised prosthetic limbs, in conjunction with a Jaipur based NGO.

To address various aspects of concern pertaining to resettlement & pension related issues, officials from PCDA (Pensions), Allahabad & Army Welfare Placement Organisation were invited. Medical & dental camp was also organized as part of this rally, where various specialists from both civil administration and Military were deputed to provide medical attention and medicines to the needy.

Indian Army in collaboration with a Jaipur based NGO, Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayta Samiti provided prosthetic limbs, wheelchairs, crutches and sticks to the differently abled veterans and their dependents. The measurements had been taken earlier in a preparatory camp conducted by a team of doctors on 21 Nov 2022 at Darranga Mela.

In an endeavour to provide employment to dependents of veterans, enrollment into skill development training programme with assured job placement was also organised. To address pension/ banking related issues representatives of various nationalized banks were also present during the event. In addition to this, Kisan Mela was also organized as part of the event in collaboration with civil administration, Kamrup (Rural) to cater for the requirements of the farmers,

Addressing the veteran community, Lt. Gen D S Rana pledged Indian Army’s solidarity with its retired fraternity and assured the gathering that the Army was sensitive to their needs and would take every step to ensure that the ex-servicemen, veer naris and their families were cared for. He also reiterated the Army’s goal of providing quality healthcare, dignity and problem – resolution at all times.

He lauded the bonhomie & enthusiasm displayed by the veterans and appreciated the significant contribution and sacrifices in service of the nation. The joint forum of Defence and Civil Agencies under one roof was the highlight of the day. The Veterans appreciated the efforts of Army in reaching out to them in resolving various issues related to their pension, allowances, and making the effort to bring all welfare schemes in a single event.