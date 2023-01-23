Assam govt to start a major drive against child marriage soon

AMN

The Assam government has decided to start a major drive against child marriage soon across the State. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Cabinet meeting held in Guwahati today decided to designate Gram Panchayat Secretary as Child Marriage Prevention (Prohibition) Officer. He said that they would lodge FIR against culprits under POSCO and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act to prevent child marriages.

The Chief Minister said, a total of 2 thousand 197 gram panchayat secretaries will be designated as Child Marriage Prevention ( Prohibition) Officers to reduce the Infant and Maternal Mortality Rate along with preventing child marriages.