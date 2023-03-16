Assam Finance minister Ajanta Neog tables budget for 2023-24 in assembly

AMN

Assam Finance minister Ajanta Neog has tabled the budget for 2023-24 in the assembly today with emphasize on the social security. Ms. Neog promised to start Mukhya Mantri Ayushman Asom Yojana in the state. The scheme will enable 27 lakh families to avail 5 lakh rupees worth of cashless treatment, making it the largest health insurance scheme in the country.

The government also announced to launch of Mukhya Mantri Awaas Yojana, in line of PM Awas Yojna. In the year 2023-24, one lakh beneficiaries will be covered under this scheme, and 800 crore rupees have been allocated towards this. The Finance minister proposed to set up 3000 new Model Anganwadi Centres with all modern facilities.

A total of 77 ITIs and Polytechnics will be upgraded as the Centres of Excellence with a cost of 367 crore rupees. The Assam government proposed to implement a scheme to promote micro-entrepreneurs for creating self-employment opportunities among the unemployed youths belonging to BPL families and low-income households.