AMN/ WEB DESK

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on 1st July 2023, Saturday flagged off the first methanol consignment to Bangladesh from Assam Petrochemicals Plant at Namrup.



Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mr. Sarma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 500 TPD plant of Assam Petrochemicals Limited on 14th of April this year and the plant has started producing methanol. He hoped that this would help the government to establish Assam as a petrochemical hub.