इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2022 12:15:58      انڈین آواز

Assam CM announces relief packages for flood-affected people

AMN / Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced relief packages for the flood-affected people of the state. The State government would pay 3,800 rupees to each family staying in relief camps and other self-arranged shelters.

The Chief Minister today provided 1000 rupees each to students whose study materials were damaged by floodwaters through Direct Bank Transfer. He informed that a total of 10,1539 students received the amount under the Chief Minister’s Special Book Grant apart from the additional free textbook from the Education Department.  Mr. Sarma said, this expenditure is made from the donations received by the Chief Minister from the public as well as from the corporate sectors under CM’s relief Fund.

The Chief Minister informed that 195 people had lost their lives and 35 are still missing in the two waves of flood this year and over 89 lakh people were affected in the 34 districts of the State. People had lost more than 54 thousand cattle in these floods apart from the damage to 2,40,096 hectares of crop and cropland.

Stating that the State government is committed to ensuring relief & compensation to all affected people, Mr. Sarma informed that no genuinely affected person will be left out from the lists to be prepared by the DCs and no one could take benefit of government relief and rehabilitation measures through unfair means. The Guardian Ministers and Secretaries will verify 10 percent of samples from the lists through field-level inspection from 20th July to 30th July, following which compensation will be paid.

The Chief Minister also informed that government will provide relief packages to the families whose houses were fully damaged and partially damaged and is preparing a list. These affected people will get the relief package within 16th August 2022.

