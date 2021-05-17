Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma takes stock of Premier Cryogenics Limited’s oxygen plant at Guwahati

AMN

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today visited the Premier Cryogenics Limited’s oxygen plant at Guwahati and took stock of the oxygen generation capacity of the plant for boosting oxygen availability in the state.

Later talking to the news persons, the Chief Minister thanked Premiere Cryogenics Ltd for responding to the State Government’s request for restarting the plant, which was closed long back. He said that the unit in the plant is producing 14 metric tonne of oxygen which has boosted the state’s oxygen availability.

The Chief Minister informed that Assam’s oxygen production capacity has gone upto 80 MT as against the requirement of 70 mt. Mr. Sarma mentioned that there would be a ban on inter district movement from Friday.