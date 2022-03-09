Assam: BJP, ally Asom Gana Parishad get majority in municipal polls

AMN

The ruling BJP and its ally Asom Gana Parishad got majority in 77 municipal boards polls. The BJP won maximum seats in 75 boards while Asom Gana Parishad has majority in 2 municipal boards. Congress won 1 board and independent candidates got majority in 2 remaining boards. Polls were held for 977 seats in 80 municipal boards.

BJP won 742 and alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad got 65 seats. Opposition Congress won 71 seats while Independent and other parties got 99 seats. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the result reiterated the people’s trust on the leadership and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.