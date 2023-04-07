Assam: Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addresses Yoga Mahotsav in Dibrugarh

AMN

Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal stressed that every household should practice yoga to lead a healthy and peaceful life.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of the Yoga Mahotsav at Dibrugarh today, Mr. Sonowal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for popularising Yoga globally. He also announced to set up a 100 bedded yoga and naturopathy hospital at Dibrugarh.

MoU has also been signed between Dibrugarh University and Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga for promotion of Yoga among students.

Dignitaries from all 8 North Eastern states have participated in the event. The event has been organised to commemorate the 75 days to the International Day of Yoga 2023.