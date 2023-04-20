इंडियन आवाज़     20 Apr 2023 11:36:17      انڈین آواز
Assam and Arunachal Pradesh sign agreement for settlement of inter-state dispute

The governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have signed an agreement for the settlement of an inter-state boundary dispute between the two States. This important agreement was signed by the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi today.

Today’s agreement between the two States will end the dispute relating to 123 villages along the border and it has been done keeping in view the historical perspective, demographic profile, administrative convenience, proximity to the border, and the aspirations of the residents. Both the state governments have agreed that this agreement will be final with regard to these disputed villages and neither of the States will make any new claim related to any area or village in the future. After the agreement, a detailed survey will be carried out by the Survey of India to determine the boundaries of both states.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the signing of an agreement for the settlement of an inter-state boundary dispute between the two States is a very big achievement. He said, with this over 700-kilometer-long border dispute between these two States which was pending for decades, has now been completely resolved. Mr Shah added that the settlement of longstanding inter-state boundary dispute between the two States is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the establishment of a developed, peaceful and conflict-free northeast.

Mr Shah said, since 2018, the Government of India has signed several accords including BRU, Bodo, Karbi Anglong, and Tribal peace accord to establish peace and end violence in the Northeast. Home Minister Shah informed that as a result of these agreements, peace has started prevailing in the entire North East and so far over eight thousand armed youth have shunned violence and joined the mainstream. He said, due to the efforts of the Modi government, all-around development is visible in the entire Northeast today and this entire region is on the path of progress.

