इंडियन आवाज़     24 Mar 2022 07:30:38      انڈین آواز

Asia’s largest civil aviation event, Wings India 2022 begins at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad

Published On: By
AMN / HYDERABAD

‘WINGS INDIA 2022’, Asia’s largest Civil Aviation event will take off today at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad. Coinciding with the Azadi Ka Amith Mahotsav, the fifth edition of the biennial event will be held with the main theme, “India@75: New Horizon for Aviation Industry”.

The four-day show is being organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and FICCI and is expected to provide a congenial forum catering to the rapidly changing dynamics of the sector. Focussing on new business acquisition, investments, policy formation, and regional connectivity, the WING India is expected to provide a much-desired fillip to aviation. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Wings India 2022 epitomizes the Government of India’s commitment to transform India into the world’s top civil aviation hub.

Wings India will serve to synchronize policy formation and address concerns of the stakeholders in the civil aviation sector. Hence, it will consequentially bring unprecedented investment and business acquisition opportunities, thereby creating millions of jobs for those looking to enter this industry. He further said the new Helicopter Policy, Drone Policy, MRO Policy, and Flying Training Organisation Policy stand as testimony to the government’s commitment to streamlining and promoting the entry of Indian industry into opportunities that the civil aviation sector has to offer.

