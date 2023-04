AMN/ WEB DESK

Asian markets ended mixed. Singapore’s Straits Times index gained 0.2 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.6 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei-225 declined 1.7 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite index remained close due to a holiday.

European Markets were also trading mixed in intra-day trade. London’s FTSE-100 gained 0.4 per cent while Germany’s DAX declined 0.3 per cent and France’s CAC-40 was trading 0.2 per cent down.