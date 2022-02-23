Asian markets end higher as financial markets, despite concerns over potential conflict in Ukraine

AMN

Asian markets ended mostly higher as financial markets, despite continued concerns over a potential conflict in Ukraine. So, China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 0.9 percent; Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.6 percent and South Korea’s Kospi index moved up 0.5 percent. But Singapore’s Straits Times index fell 0.2 percent. Stock markets in Japan were closed for a holiday.

Meanwhile, Australia announced sanctions on eight of President Vladimir Putin’s top security advisors today following Russia’s ‘unwarranted, unprovoked, unacceptable’ invasion of Ukraine. Japan’s sanctions include prohibiting the issuance of Russian bonds in Japan and freezing the assets of certain Russian individuals as well as restricting travel to Japan.

In Europe, key indices, London’s FTSE-100 had risen 0.5 percent; France’s CAC-40 had advanced 1.5 percent and Germany’s DAX had climbed 1.2 percent, in intra-day trade.