FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Feb 2022 06:12:18      انڈین آواز

Asian markets end higher as financial markets, despite concerns over potential conflict in Ukraine

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Asian markets ended mostly higher as financial markets, despite continued concerns over a potential conflict in Ukraine. So, China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 0.9 percent; Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.6 percent and South Korea’s Kospi index moved up 0.5 percent. But Singapore’s Straits Times index fell 0.2 percent. Stock markets in Japan were closed for a holiday.

Meanwhile, Australia announced sanctions on eight of President Vladimir Putin’s top security advisors today following Russia’s ‘unwarranted, unprovoked, unacceptable’ invasion of Ukraine. Japan’s sanctions include prohibiting the issuance of Russian bonds in Japan and freezing the assets of certain Russian individuals as well as restricting travel to Japan.

In Europe, key indices, London’s FTSE-100 had risen 0.5 percent; France’s CAC-40 had advanced 1.5 percent and Germany’s DAX had climbed 1.2 percent, in intra-day trade.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Spain Women’s Team in Bhubaneswar for FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 matches against India

AMN Bhubaneswar: The Spain Women's Hockey team arrived on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, ahead of the tw ...

Sukhjeet Singh only new face in  20-member Indian hockey team for matches against Spain 

Harpal Singh Bedi  Promising striker Sukhjeet Singh  will  make debut for the country  as he is th ...

Tvesa , Amandeep, Avani , Gaurika to join the action in 3rd leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal  Singh Bedi Leading women golfers of the country including Tvesa Malik  Amandeep Drall Pranavi ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart