Asian Kho Kho : Indian women’s team to play against Malaysia & men’s team take on Iran

On the 2nd day of the Asian Kho Kho event being held at Tamulpur in Assam, the host India will be in action in both men and women categories. In the Group A league match, the Indian women’s team will play against Malaysia while the men’s team take on Iran.

In the league match, the Indian women’s team will play against Malaysia while the Indian men’s team will take on Iran. In other matches in the men’s category, Bangladesh will play against Indonesia while Nepal will compete against Bhutan. In another match, Korea will be up against Sri Lanka. In women’s matches, Nepal will take on Indonesia and Bangladesh will fight against Korea. In today’s (March 21) last match, Bhutan’s eves will play against Sri Lanka.

The host team started the campaigns with a comfortable victory in both the opening matches played in front of an electrifying crowd. Indian women’s team defeated Sri Lanka by an inning and 55 points while in the men’s category, India registered an easy victory against Bhutan yesterday.