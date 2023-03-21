इंडियन आवाज़     21 Mar 2023 07:14:21      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Asian Kho Kho : Indian women’s team to play against Malaysia & men’s team take on Iran

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

On the 2nd day of the Asian Kho Kho event being held at Tamulpur in Assam, the host India will be in action in both men and women categories. In the Group A league match, the Indian women’s team will play against Malaysia while the men’s team take on Iran.

In the league match, the Indian women’s team will play against Malaysia while the Indian men’s team will take on Iran. In other matches in the men’s category, Bangladesh will play against Indonesia while Nepal will compete against Bhutan. In another match, Korea will be up against Sri Lanka. In women’s matches, Nepal will take on Indonesia and Bangladesh will fight against Korea. In today’s (March 21) last match, Bhutan’s eves will play against Sri Lanka.

The host team started the campaigns with a comfortable victory in both the opening matches played in front of an electrifying crowd. Indian women’s team defeated Sri Lanka by an inning and 55 points while in the men’s category, India registered an easy victory against Bhutan yesterday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

’زندگی کو لاحق خطرات، رہائش گاہ پر حملے کی جامع تحقیقات کی جائے‘ عمران خان کا چیف جسٹس کو خط

پاکستان تحریک انصاف (پی ٹی آئی) چیئرمین عمران خان نے اسلام آب ...

ٹکنالوجی۔۔نئی تحقیق؛نئے پروڈکٹ

فیس بک کا ٹوئٹر جیسا روپ فیس بک کی مالک کمپنی ’میٹا‘ نے تصد ...

معاشی سست روی کارکنوں کو ’غیر معیاری‘ کام کرنے پر مجبور کر سکتی ہے

اس سال اچھی اور بہتر اجرتوں والی نوکریاں ڈھونڈنا مشکل ہو سکت ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart