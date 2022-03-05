Asian equities fall after news of fire near Ukraine nuclear facility

Asian equities today fell after news of a fire near a Ukraine nuclear facility following fighting with Russian forces heightened investor fears about the escalating conflict and sent oil prices higher.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 2.5 percent, Japan’s NIKKEI-225 lost 2.2 percent and South Korea’s KOSPI fell 1.2 percent.

Singapore’s Straits Times ended 0.8 percent down and China’s Shanghai Composite index declined one percent.

European share markets were also down in intra-day trade. London’s FTSE 100, France’s CAC and Germany’s DAX tumbled around 3.3 percent, each.