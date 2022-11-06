Asian Elite Boxing Championships: Mohammad Hussamuddin advances to semis; boosts India’s medal tally

AMN

Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin progressed to the semifinals as India’s medal count continued to swell at the Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Sunday. Hussamuddin (57kg) defeated South Korea’s Haengseok Lee in the quarterfinal bout 5-0 and guarantee yet another medal for India. Hussamuddin will face the 2021 World Championships silver medallist Serik Temirzha in his semifinals bout on the 10th of this month.

Later tonight, five-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Govind Kumar Sahani (48kg), Monika (48kg) and Simranjit Kaur (60kg) will all be in action in their respective quarterfinals.

Last night Ankushita Boro (56kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg) prevailed over Tsubata Arsia of Japan and Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan, respectively, to progress to the semifinals.

Earlier debutants Minakshi (52kg) and Preeti (57kg) and world championships bronze medallist Parveen had sealed semifinal berths.

The competition is witnessing participation of 267 boxers from 27 top boxing nations.