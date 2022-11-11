Asian Elite Boxing Championships: Five Indian women pugilists including to fight for gold in finals today

AMN

In the Asian Elite Boxing Championships, five Indian women pugilists including 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain and 2022 Elorda Cup champion Alfiya Pathan will be fighting for the gold in the finals today in Amman, Jordan. Lovlina Borgohain will take on Ruzmetova Sokhiba of Uzbekistan in 75kg category. In the heavyweight 81 plus category, Alfiya Pathan will face Islam Husaili of Jordan. Three other Indians to reach the finals are – Minakshi at 52kg, Parveen at 63kg, and Saweety in the 81kg category.

Yesterday, six-time Asian medalist Shiva Thapa stormed into the final of the men’s 63.5 kg category beating Bakhodur Usmanov of Tajikistan. Thapa will take on Uzbekistan’s Abdullaev in his fight for gold.