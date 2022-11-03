Asian Boxing Championship: Mohammad Hussamuddin, Lakshya Chahar advance to quarterfinals

AMN

Indian boxers Mohammad Hussamuddin and Lakshya Chahar advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Boxing Championship in Amman, Jordan yesterday. CWG 2022 bronze medallist Hussamuddin defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Seiitbek Uulu 3-2 in the 57 kilogram pre-quarterfinals. He will now face Pakistan’s Ilyas Hussain in the quarter-final.

Lakshya Chahar blanked Shabbos Negmat of Tajikistan 5-0 in the 80 kilogram pre-quarterfinal bout to progress to the last eight. However, Sparsh Kumar lost 1-4 to Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist and reigning World champion Saken Bibossinov in the 51 kilogram round of 16.

Other Indian boxers, Savita in 50 kilogram and Kapil in 86 kilogram will be in action today in the round of 16. A total of 267 boxers from 27 top boxing nations are competing in the championships. India have sent a 25-member team to the meet.