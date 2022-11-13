Asian Airgun Championship: India’s Mehuli Ghosh bags Gold medal in Daegu, South Korea

AMN

Indian shooter Mehuli Ghosh beat South Korean Eunyoung Cho to clinch the Women’s 10-meter Air Rifle gold medal at the Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, South Korea yesterday.

The junior women’s gold was bagged by Tilottama Sen who beat compatriot and qualification topper Nancy 17-11 in the 10-meter air rifle event.

In the youth women’s event, India’s Gautami Bhanot won Gold, Yukthi Rajendra Silver and Hazel won Bronze medals. The trio also won the youth team gold, beating Korea 16-6. The Indian youth team also bagged the gold, beating Korea 16-8.

In the youth men’s event, Parth Mane outclassed Ha Semin 16-0 for the gold.

The airgun shooting championship features competitions for juniors, youth and seniors in air rifle and air pistol events and will continue till the 19th of this month.