Asia Junior Badminton Championships: Unnati becomes first Indian to enter U-17 singles final

AMN/ WEB DESK

Indian shuttler Unnati Hooda created history at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2022 by becoming the first Indian to enter the Under-17 singles final. She thrashed Japan’s Mion Yokouchi 21-8, 21-17 in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Saturday. Unnati will now take on Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand for the gold medal.

Under-15 singles player Anish Thoppani and the Under-17 men’s doubles pair of Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat also posted brilliant victories to move into finals. The duo of Arsh and Sanskar showcased dominating display against Chinese Taipei’s Chi-Ruei Chiu and Shao Hua Chiu to ease into the final with a commanding 21-15, 21-19 win. They will now face another Chinese Taipei opponent, Lai Po Yu and Yi-Hao Lin, in the final. In the final, Anish will be up against Chung-Hsiang Yih of Chinese Taipei, who beat India’s Gnana Dattu in another semi-final.