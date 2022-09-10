Asia Cup: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in last Super Four stage match

In Asia Cup T20 cricket, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the last Super Four stage match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium last night.

Chasing 122 for victory, Sri Lanka overhauled the target for 5 wickets and 18 balls to spare. Pathum Nissanka scored unbeaten 55 off 48 for Sri Lanka. Earlier, Put into bat, Pakistan were all out scoring only 121 in 19.1 overs. Babar Azam scored 30 off 29 for Pakistan while Wanindu Hasaranga picked up 3 wickets for Sri Lanka. Both the teams will play final match on Sunday.