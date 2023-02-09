Ashwini Vaishnaw to launch Digital Payments Utsav for promotion of Digital Payments across country

Electronics and Information Technology and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will launch the ‘Digital Payments Utsav’ and a comprehensive Campaign Plan in New Delhi on 9th Feb 2023.

As India celebrates ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘G20 Presidency’, a comprehensive campaign “Digital Payments Utsav” has been planned from 9th February to 9th October this year for the promotion of Digital Payments across the country, with a particular focus on G-20 Digital Economy Working Group event cities, namely Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru.

Our Correspondent reports that the event will have the release of a G-20 co-branded QR code, the release of a Coffee Table Book showcasing India’s journey to global leadership in Digital Payments and digital inclusion and the launch of innovative products from various banks that makes digital payments simplified and easy to use.

It will also witness the flagging off of Digital Payment Sandesh Yatra with the aim to make citizens aware of various digital payments solutions and sensitise them about the security and safety of digital payments and presenting DigiDhan awards for top-performing banks in the digital payments space.