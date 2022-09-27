Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Asha Parekh to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Legendary actress Asha Parekh will be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2020. The award will be presented to her at the National Film Award ceremony in New Delhi on Friday.

Announcing the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award Ms. Parekh for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema. He also announced that the 68th National Film Awards will be held on 30th September and will be presided over by President Droupadi Murmu.

Ms. Asha Parekh is a renowned film actress, director and producer and an accomplished Indian classical dancer. Starting her career as a child actor, she made her debut as lead heroine in Dil Deke Dekho and has gone on to act in over 95 movies.

She has acted in various films like Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil, Love in Tokyo, Aya Saawan Jhoom Ke, Aan Milo Sajna, Mera Gaon Mera Desh. Ms. Parekh is also a winner of Padma Shri, which was awarded to her in 1992. She has also served as the head of Central Board for Film Certification from 1998-2001.

