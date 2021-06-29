ASEAN Regional Forum reviews its activities & exchanges over past year, deliberates on future plans & efforts

AMN

ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) today reviewed its activities and exchanges over the past year and deliberated on the future plans and efforts. Secretary East in the External Affairs Ministry, Riva Ganguly Das participated in the meeting virtually which saw participation of the 27 ARF members.

During the meeting, senior Officials exchanged views on the regional and international issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism, cyber security, developments in the South China Sea, Myanmar and Korean Peninsula. In her remarks, the Secretary expressed India’s appreciation for ASEAN-led architecture and the chairmanship of Brunei Darussalam for advancing peace, security, and cooperation in the region.

Highlighting the growing traditional and non-traditional threats posing a challenge to the maritime security environment, she emphasised the need to work together based on convergences between the ASEAN Outlook for the Indo-Pacific, India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative and Indo-Pacific policies announced by several ARF countries.