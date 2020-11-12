ASEAN has been core target of India’s Act East Policy says PM Modi

Staff Writer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that ASEAN has been the core target of India’s Act East Policy. He said, India and ASEAN’s partnership is interrelated by traditions and geography.

Addressing the 17th ASEAN-India Summit this evening, Mr Modi stressed that India believes that a cohesive and responsive ASEAN is important for security and growth for all.

The Prime Minister said, enhancing connectivity on all fronts between India and ASEAN, be it physical, economic, social, digital, financial, maritime – is a major priority for India. He added that India and ASEAN have come closer in all these areas in the last few years.