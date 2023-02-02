इंडियन आवाज़     02 Feb 2023 04:47:57      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

As AQI improves, actions under GRAP Stage 2 revoked in entire Delhi-NCR

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

With the improvement in overall Air QuaIity Index (AQI), actions under Stage two of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been revoked in the entire Delhi-NCR on Wednesday.

AQI of Delhi has improved to 164 (‘Moderate’ category) yesterday from the level of 207 (Poor category) observed on 30th of last month. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is no indication of any significant air quality deterioration of of Delhi in the coming days. However, all actions under Stage one of GRAP shall however remain invoked.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart