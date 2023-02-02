As AQI improves, actions under GRAP Stage 2 revoked in entire Delhi-NCR

AMN

With the improvement in overall Air QuaIity Index (AQI), actions under Stage two of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been revoked in the entire Delhi-NCR on Wednesday.

AQI of Delhi has improved to 164 (‘Moderate’ category) yesterday from the level of 207 (Poor category) observed on 30th of last month. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is no indication of any significant air quality deterioration of of Delhi in the coming days. However, all actions under Stage one of GRAP shall however remain invoked.