Arunachal Pradesh integral part of India, condemn China: Rare resolution in US Senate

WEB DESK

In a rare bipartisan signal of unequivocal support to India, three powerful Senators introduced a resolution in the United States  Senate that reaffirms that the state of Arunachal Pradesh as an “integral part of India”, supports India’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity. The bipartisan resolution condemns China for the use of military force to change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control and its other provocations. The resolution lauds the Government of India for the steps it has taken to defend itself against the aggression and security threats from China.

The resolution introduced by Jeff Markley and Bill Haggerty and co-sponsored by John Cornyn also supports India’s defence modernisation and diversification, applauds India’s development efforts in Arunachal including improving border infrastructure, commits to deepening US assistance in the region, encourages likeminded partners to bolster their assistance to Arunachal, and expresses support for the US-India bilateral partnership, including the recent initiative on critical and emerging technologies (ICET).

