Arunachal Pradesh government has extended complete lockdown in the Itanagar Capital Complex Region till the 3rd of August. This was informed by State Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in a virtual press conference today. Mr. Kumar said that the decision has been taken in view of the surge in COVID cases in the capital in the last two weeks.

Arunachal Pradesh has recorded 650 COVID positive cases as of now, out of which active cases stand at 373. 274 have recovered and three have died.