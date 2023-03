AMN

Indian-American Arun Subramaniam has been confirmed as first South Asian District Judge for the Southern District of New York.

In a tweet, Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer confirmed the nomination of Mr. Subramanian by a vote of 58-37. Senator Schumer said that Subramanian dedicated his career to fighting for people.

South District New York notably has one of the largest South Asian-American populations in the country.