Around 563 lakh tonnes of Paddy procured during ongoing Kharif Marketing Season

AMN / NEW DELHI
Government has said that around 563 lakh tonnes of Paddy have been procured during the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season. This is an increase of 26.28 per cent against the last year corresponding purchase of around 445 lakh tonnes.
The Agriculture Ministry said, government continues to procure Kharif crops at its Minimum Support Price from farmers as per its existing MSP Schemes. The Ministry said, more than 78 lakh paddy farmers have been benefited from current Kharif Marketing Season Procurement Operations with MSP value of over one lakh six thousand crore rupees. The Paddy procurement is continuing smoothly in the procuring States and Union Territories of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka and West Bengal.
Government through its nodal agencies has also procured over two lakh 96 thousand tonnes of Moong, Urad, Groundnut Pods and Soyabean benefitting more than one lakh 58 thousand farmers.