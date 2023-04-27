Around 3500 Indians & 1000 Persons of Indian Origins are estimated to be in Sudan: Govt

Staff Reporter

The Government today said that around 3500 Indians and 1000 Persons of Indian Origins are estimated to be in conflicts-hit Sudan. Briefing media in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, the situation on the ground in Sudan remains highly volatile and India is constantly monitoring it since the conflict began on 15th of this month. External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has spoken to his US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and UK counterparts over the Evacuation operation.

The Foreign Secretary said, networks for communication have been established within Sudan through which Indians could pass on the information about the situation and the Indian government also advised them. Mr. Kwatra said, the embassy has also initiated an online registration process. He said, so far, around 3000 Indian nationals have registered themself and three hundred are in touch with the embassy.