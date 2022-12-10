Around 1100 Indian students still in Ukraine: Minister

Staff Reporter

Minister of State for External Affairs Ministry Meenakshi Lekhi in a written reply in the Lok Sabha Friday informed that around 1100 Indian students and 90 other Indian Citizens are still in conflict-hit Ukraine.

She said, most of the Indian students pursuing medical education in Ukraine have returned to India since the conflict began. She said, the Indian Mission in Kyiv, in its advisory also provided information about available options to Indian citizens for crossing borders and it remains in touch with them to provide help.