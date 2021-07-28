Around 1.13 cr houses sanctioned under PMAY-Urban till date: Govt

AMN
Government has said that around one crore 13 lakh houses have been sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban till date. Out of them more than 84 lakh houses are grounded and more than 50 lakh have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched this scheme on 25th June, 2015. This was informed by the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.
He said, central assistance of one lakh 82 thousand crore rupees has been approved under the scheme so far. Mr Kishore said, more than one lakh crore rupees have been released to States, Union Territories and Central Nodal Agencies.