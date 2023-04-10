Army reaches out to far flung and remote Mahu Valley in Ramban district to distribute specialized aids among differently-abled people

AMN

Extending its community welfare development projects to provide helping hand to the most backward population having different kinds of disabilities, Rashtriya Rifles reached out to far flung and remote Mahu Valley in Ramban district to distribute specialized aids among the differently-abled persons. The Army provided hearing Aids, Sticks, Wheelchairs and also distributed sewing machines to the women folk of the area to earn their livelihood. Meanwhile, people of the area appreciated the initiative of the Army.