Army implements 3-tier security system including anti-drone teams, bomb squads for Amarnath Yatra

AMN/ WEB DESK

The annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnathji is going on smoothly and more and more pilgrims drawn from various parts of the country are reaching daily in the Kashmir Valley.

Elaborate arrangements and unprecedented security arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage.

The Army has announced the implementation of an upgraded three-tier security system.

In a press conference yesterday, Brigadier Amandeep Malhi highlighted the pivotal role of technology in the enhanced security scenario, with the inclusion of quadcopters, night vision devices (NVDs), anti-drone teams and bomb squads.

As per the reports last came in, about twelve thousand devotees have paid their obeisance to the naturally formed ice shiv lingam of lord Shiva at the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnathji in south Kashmir Himalayas upto 1300 hrs today.

Earlier, the third batch of 4,903 Yatris left from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu today for the twin base camps of Nunwan, Pahalgam and Baltal in a cavalcade of 235 vehicles.

Meanwhile, all the requisite arrangements with regard to basic amenities, healthcare including security have been put in place at the base camps and en route Shri Amarnathji cave shrine for the comfort and convenience of devotees thronging to the region to perform the darshan at the holy cave.

