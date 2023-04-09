Army foil infiltration bid along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

WEB DESK

In Jammu and Kashmir, a Pakistani intruder was killed as Army troops foiled a major infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the frontier district Poonch in Jammu division in the wee hours today. Our Jammu Correspondent reports that the infiltration attempt by three suspected terrorists was foiled in the Shahpur sector along the LoC in Poonch district at around 2.15 AM.



PRO defence, Lt Colonel, Devender Anand said troops detected suspicious movement of a group of individuals close to the border fence along the LoC in Poonch during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. On being intercepted, in the ensuing operations, one body was seen lying near the scene of the firing and the other intruders ran into the forest area. However, the area has been cordoned off by the Army troops and a search operation is in progress. More details are awaited.