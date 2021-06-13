Army dedicates 50-bedded COVID-19 facility for people of Kashmir

WEB DESK

The Indian Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps in order to combat the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and to prepare for its anticipated third wave in Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday dedicated a 50-bedded COVID-19 facility for the people of the Kashmir valley.

The COVID facility established at 216 Transit Camp at Batwara, Srinagar was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Aijaz Asad.

The Defence Spokesman said that the facility has 10 ICU beds with ventilator support, 20 High Dependency Unit beds with Oxygen support and 20 Oxygen beds. The facility also has facilities such as a laboratory, radiology department and Blood Gas Analyzer for efficient management of patients. He said that Indian Army will provide round the clock dedicated doctors, military nurses and paramedical staff from 92 Base Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier C.G. Muralidharan, HOD Medical Department, Chinar Corps assured all possible assistance by the Indian Army to the people of the Kashmir and to the Union Territory Administration in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic.