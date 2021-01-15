Army Day being celebrated today; President and PM greet the army

AMN
The Army Day is being celebrated today to mark the taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army by the then Lt Gen K M Carriappa in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the valiant men and women of the Indian Army on the occasion. In a tweet, Mr Kovind said, the nation remembers the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. He said, India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also saluted the Indian Army on behalf of all countrymen. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, our Army is strong, courageous and determined which has always made the country proud. He greeted the soldiers and their families on the occasion.