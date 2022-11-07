FreeCurrencyRates.com

Army Commanders Conference begins in New Delhi

The Army Commanders’ Conference has begun in New Delhi today to brainstorm on current and emerging security and chart the future course for the Indian Army. The five-day conference is a formal forum for the senior leadership of the Indian Army to interact with the senior officials of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence. During the conference, talks by eminent subject experts on Contemporary India – China relations as well as Technological Challenges for National Security are also scheduled.

The Army Commanders’ Conference is an institutional platform for conceptual-level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army. During the conference, discussions pertaining to transformational imperatives for a future-ready force and progress on capability development and modernisation will be taken up. Besides the framework for enhanced operational effectiveness, promoting Atmanirbharta, and future challenges to progressive military training will also be part of the deliberations.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Chiefs of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force are also scheduled to address the senior leadership of Indian Army on avenues for promoting tri-service synergy. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address and interact with the Army Commanders on Thursday.

