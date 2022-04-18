Army Commanders’ biannual Conference to be held in New Delhi

WEB DESK

Army Commanders’ Conference is scheduled from Monday at New Delhi. Army Commanders’ Conference is an apex level biannual event which is held in April and October every year.

The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

During the five-day conference, the senior leadership of the Indian Army will review the operational situation along the active borders, assess threats in the entire spectrum of conflict and undertake analysis of capability voids to further focus on capability development and operational preparedness plans.

Discussions on aspects relating to infrastructure development in border areas, modernisation through indigenisation, induction of Niche tech and assessment on any impact of the Russia – Ukraine war are also scheduled.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to interact with the senior commanders and address the Conference on 21st April.

Various agenda points sponsored by regional commands will be deliberated upon by the senior commanders apart from proposals concerning improving works, financial management, introducing e-vehicles, and digitisation in the Indian Army.

As part of the conference, Boards of Governors meetings of the Army Welfare Education Society and Army Group Insurance Fund will be organised.