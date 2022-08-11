Army Chief Manoj Pande felicitates Indian Army Participants of CWG 2022

AMN

Army Chief General Manoj Pande Wednesday felicitated Indian Army Participants of Commonwealth Games 2022. Indian Army sportspersons performed exceedingly well by clinching four Gold, one Silver and three Bronze Medals. On return of the team to India, General Manoj Pande and senior officers of the Army congratulated and interacted with the sportspersons at a function organised at Delhi Cantt.

Addressing the sportspersons, the Army Chief acknowledged their superlative performance and remarked that the Indian Army participants are the real role models for the Nation. He said that their individual performances have made the Indian Army and the entire nation proud. General Manoj Pande also wished them the very best for all the forthcoming events. Medal winners will get out-of-turn promotions as per policy in vogue.