Army Chief briefs Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after 5 soldiers killed in Poonch terror attack

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande about the death of five soldiers in a terrorist attack in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir today. Defence Sources said that the Indian Army troops on the ground are keeping a watch on the situation and taking appropriate action.



In a tweet, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh said that he is anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District of Jammu and Kashmir in which the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers. Mr Singh said, in this tragic hour, his thoughts are with the bereaved families.

5 jawans killed in J&K’s Poonch as terrorists attack Army vehicle, grenades likely used.

Five Army soldiers were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday. Defence officials said that terrorists fired at the Army vehicle while it was moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in Poonch district.

“Today, at approximately 1500 hours, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajauri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area. The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists,” HQ Northern Command said in a statement.