Armenia, Azerbaijan sign Russia brokered peace deal

Moscow sends troops to enforce ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

AMN/ WEB DESK

Armenia and Azerbaijan have signed an agreement to end military conflict over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. It follows six weeks of fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenians.

The peace deal, which was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan came into effect last night.

Under the deal, Azerbaijan will hold on to areas of Nagorno-Karabakh that it has taken during the conflict.

Armenia has also agreed to withdraw from several other adjacent areas over the next few weeks.

Armenian Prime Minister described the deal incredibly painful for him and the people of the country.

The new ceasefire agreement prompted anger in Armenia, as protesters stormed the parliament, beating up the speaker and reportedly looting the prime minister’s office.

During a televised online address, Russian President said that Russian peacekeepers will be deployed to patrol the front line.

Russia’s defence ministry confirmed that 1,960 personnel will be involved.

Reports said planes have already left an airbase at Ulyanovsk carrying peacekeepers and armoured personnel carriers to Karabakh.

Part of their role will be to guard the “Lachin corridor”, which links the Karabakh capital, Stepanakert, to Armenia.