Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

WEB DESK



Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a cease-fire in Nagorno-Karbakh starting today. The top diplomats from the two countries said in a statement that the truce is intended to exchange prisoners and recover the dead, adding that specific details will be agreed on later.

The announcement follows 10 hours of talk between the diplomats in Moscow, which was coordinated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Lavrov said the cease-fire should pave way for talks on settling the conflict.

The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began on September 27 and left many people dead in the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.