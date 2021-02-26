Armed gang abducts over 300 School girls in attack on boarding school in Nigeria

AMN/ WEB DESK

An armed gang has abducted more than 300 School girls in an attack on a boarding school in northwestern part of the countryin Nigeria. The overnight incident took place in the town of Jangebe, Zamfara state, at around midnight.

The Police has confirmed the abduction of at least 317 girls from school. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) also confirmed, saying more than 300 girls were estimated to have been abducted.

At least 42 people, including 27 students, who were kidnapped last week in Kagara, in the neighbouring Niger state, are yet to be released.

In December last year, more than 300 boys were kidnapped by gunmen in Kankara in Katsina state and later released after negotiations.