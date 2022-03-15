FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Mar 2022 11:52:52      انڈین آواز

Armed forces will see larger participation of women in coming years: Defence Minister

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that armed forces will see a larger participation of women in the coming years due to the recent steps taken by the Government.

Speaking at an event organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation, FLO in New Delhi today, the minister said that about two lakh women took the entrance exam last year with great enthusiasm. The percentage of women in the Indian Army will increase significantly in the coming times.

The minister said that women have a big role to play in placing India among the world’s top three economies. He said that the government has created an enabling eco-system to allow women to forge a New India.

On the occasion, rich tributes were paid to the Armed Forces personnel who made the supreme sacrifice to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of the Nation. He also paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Late Lata Mangeshkar. Her sister Ms Usha Mangeshkar received an award on her behalf. The Raksha Mantri remembered the Nightingale of India, saying that she will always be alive in the heart of every Indian.

Mr. Singh said that today, women are not only working in the Army in every wing, but now the government is also giving permanent commissions to them. He said that today, admission is being given to boys as well as girls in every Sainik School. The doors of NDA have also been opened for women. About two lakh women took the entrance exam last year with great enthusiasm. The percentage of women in the Indian Army will increase significantly in the coming times.

