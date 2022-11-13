Armed Forces fully equipped to meet future challenges: Rajnath

AMN / JHAJJAR

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has assured the Nation that the Armed Forces are fully equipped to give a befitting reply to anyone who casts an evil eye on India. Addressing an event in Jhajjar, Haryana today Rajnath Singh asserted that safeguarding national interests is the main focus of the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the military is being armed with state-of-the-art and indigenously-developed weapons and equipment to protect the country from future challenges.

He said our soldiers have proved this time and again. 2016 surgical strikes, 2019 Balakot airstrikes and the bravery shown by our soldiers during the Galwan Valley incident are proof of our prowess & preparedness. Defence Minister commended the Prime Minister for transforming India’s global image to an assertor from a mere listener, world now keenly listens to New Delhi.

Highlighting that India is now among the top five economies of the world due to the Government’s efforts, he hoped that the country will find itself in the top three in the times to come. Mr. Rajnath Singh also stressed that the Government has taken inspiration from revolutionaries such as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, emperor Prithviraj Chauhan & Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji and is working to realise the aspirations of India while safeguarding its cultural heritage.