انڈین آواز

Argentines on street to protest against unemployment, economic crisis

Tens of thousands of Argentines took to the streets of capital Buenos Aires yesterday to protest against poverty and lack of employment amid a long economic crisis that has only worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizations working with the unemployed led the protest that started at a church and ended in the Plaza de Mayo, a massive square in front of the seat of government where protests generally take place. Protests also took place in other parts of the country, including in Argentina’s second city of Cordoba and the western city of Mendoza.

A total of 19 million people, 42% of Argentina’s population, was classified as living below the poverty line in the second half of 2020 and unemployment at present stands at 10.2%.

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez said yesterday that he saw brighter days ahead, and the first rebound in the economy in three years this year with 7% growth. Argentina is growing, recuperating jobs and will recover income, Fernandez pledged.

